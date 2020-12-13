Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
December 13. Today's Birthdays

Adlet Seilkhanov
13 December 2020, 08:00
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 13th of December.

Abduali Kaidarov (1924-2019) – a linguist, Turkologist, PhD, academician of the Academy of Sciences of the KazakhSSR, honored worker of science of the KazakhSSR, merited worker of Kazakhstan, Second World War veteran.

Born in Almaty region, he graduated from the Philological Faculty of the Kirov Kazakh State University, completed postgraduate studies at the National Academy of Sciences of Kazakhstan in 1954.

Ziyabek Kabuldinov (born in 1965) – a director of the Valikhanov Institute of History and Ethology. Born in Omsk region, Russia, he graduated from the Omsk State University in 1991.

He took up his current post in July 2017.

Olzhas Bektenov (born in 1980) – the First Deputy Chairman of the Anti-Corruption Agency of Kazakhstan. The Almaty native graduated from the Kazakh State Law Academy in 2001. He was appointed to his current position in June 2019.


