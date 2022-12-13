December 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 13th of December. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on December 13.

EVENTS

1991 – The Leaders of the Central Asian countries such as Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan hold a meeting in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, to adopt the statement on joining the CIS.

1993 – Kazakhstan joins the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons as a non-nuclear State.

1995 – The presidential decree establishing the Kazakh Embassy in the city of Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, is signed.

2013 – Astana city now Nur-Sultan hosts the first solemn Zhas Tulpar Awards Ceremony. The award cerebrates young Kazakhstanis for contribution to the promotion of patriotism, preservation and revitalization of the cultural and spiritual values of Kazakh society.

2013 – The highest-altitude mosque Al-Kuddus is built at the foot of Belukha Mountain in East Kazakhstan region. The mosque is 1,760 meters above sea level.

2015 – Kazakh poet, writer, prominent statesman and public figure Olzhas Suleimenov is given the title «Person of the Year of the Turkic World.»

2016 – Almaty city hosts the solemn ceremony of opening a memorial plaque on the façade of the building of the Kazakh-British Technical University – a place, where the Constitutional Law on State Independence of Kazakhstan was adopted.

2016 – Kazakhstani boxer Gennady Golovkin enters the Guinness Book of Records as the middleweight world champion with the highest knockout ratio.

2019 – Nur-Sultan city hosts the solemn ceremony of inaugurating the headquarters of the Islamic Organization for Food Security at the Astana International Financial Center.

2019 – Sportsman Nikolai Karpenko from Pavlodar sets two world records lifting 125kg in

Excalibur and 87kg in Rolling Thunder at the World Cup in Moscow.



