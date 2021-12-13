December 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 13th of December. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on December 13.

EVENTS

1991 – The Leaders of the Central Asian countries such as Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan hold a meeting in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan. Following the meeting the states agreed to join CIS.

1993 – Kazakhstan joins the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons as a non-nuclear weapon state.

1995 – President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev decrees to establish the Kazakh Embassy in the city of Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

2013 – The first solemn Zhas Tulpar Prize awarding ceremony takes place in Astana city.

2013 – The highest-altitude mosque Al-Kuddus is built at the foot of Belukha Mountain in East Kazakhstan region. The unique mosque is built at 1,760 meters above sea level.

2014 – Architect Norman Foster is awarded the State Peace and Progress Prize of the First President of Kazakhstan – Leader of the Nation for his contribution to the development of architectural arts, promotion of peace and friendship, mutual trust between nations.

2015 – Kazakh poet, writer, prominent statesman and public figure Olzhas Suleimenov is awarded the title «Person of the Year of the Turkic World».

2016 – Kazakhstani boxer Gennady Golovkin is included into the Guinness Book of Records as the middleweight world champion with the highest knockout percentage.

2018 – The first volume of the collection of documents «Kazakhs ion the WWII: documents from foreign archives» is presented in Almaty.

2019 – The solemn opening ceremony of the headquarters of the Islamic Organization for Food Security takes place at the Astana International Financial Centre in Nur-Sultan.

2019 – Kazakhstani athlete Nikolai Karpenko sets two world records in Rolling Thunder and Excalibur in the 90 kg weight category at the World Championships in Moscow.

2020 – The 1st session of the commission for awarding Elbasy Medal takes place. It took decision to award 1,000 participants with bronze medals of the Elbasy. It is the only program aimed at comprehensive youth development. It includes 7 key directions such as sport, talent and skills, reading of books, national heritage, volunteering, expeditions and tours, working practice. Young people aged 14-29 can take part in the program.