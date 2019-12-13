Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
December 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
13 December 2019, 07:00
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 13th of December. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on December 13.

EVENTS

1991 – The Presidents of five Central Asian countries: Kazakhstan, Kyrgyz Republic, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan meet in Ashgabat.

1993– Kazakhstan decided to join the Nuclear Weapons Non-Proliferation Treaty as a non-nuclear state.

1995 – President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev signed a decree on opening the Kazakh Embassy in Riyadh as Kazakhstan and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia established diplomatic relations.

2013 – Astana hosts the solemn awarding ceremony of Zhas Tuplar prize. It is awarded for contributions to the development of patriotism, preservation and augmentation of cultural and spiritual values of Kazakh society.

2014 – Architect Norman Foster is awarded the State Prize for Peace and Progress of the 1st President of Kazakhstan–Elbasy.

2015 – The poet, public figure of Kazakhstan, Olzhas Suleimenov, is awarded the title of the Person of the Year of the Turkic World.

2016 – The Kazakh boxer Gennady Golovkin enters the Book of Guinness due to the highest KO percentage in the history of middleweight world championship boxing.

2018 – The first volume of the collection of documents themed The Kazakhs in World War II, documents from foreign archives is presented in Almaty.

