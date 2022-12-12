December 12. Today's Birthdays

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 12th of December.

NAMES

Kazakhstan’s public figure, member of the Academy of Science of the Republic of Kazakhstan, writer(1927-2006) was born in Atyrau region and was a graduate of the Almaty Mining Institute and the Kirov Kazakh State University. Throughout his career he worked for Zhuldyz magazine, Qazaq adebieti Newspaper and created textbooks for Kazakhstani schools. He also renowned for his translations of many literary pieces.

Prominent writer of the Kyrgyz Republic and Kazakhstan(1928-2008) was born in Sheker settlement in the Kyrgyz SSR. He was a graduate of the Dzhambul Veterinary College, the Frunze Agricultural Institute and Higher Literary Courses in Moscow. He contributed and worked for several magazines in the Kyrgyz Republic and served as the Secretary of the Writers Union of the Kyrgyz Republic. He also was Kyrgyzstan’s ambassador to France, Belgium, Luxembourg and the Netherlands. His books were translated to 176 languages of the world and published in 128 countries.

Deputy of the Kazakh Senate of the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan and Chairman of the Committee for international relations, defense and securitywas born in 1960 and graduated from the Kirov Kazakh State University with a major in journalism. At the start of his career he worked for newspapers as a correspondent and then editor. He headed the Atamura publishing corporation, served as Minister of Culture and was Advisor to the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan. He joined the upper chamber of the Kazakh Parliament in February 2018.

Chairman of the Committee for Archive and Documentation Management Affairs of the Ministry of Culture and Sport of the Republic of Kazakhstanwas born in 1972 in Dzhambyl region. He graduated from the Al-Farabi Kazakh State National University in 1994. He was appointed to his recent post in June 2021.

First Deputy Chairman of the Board on transformation and digitalization of JSC «National Company «Kazakhstan Temir Zholy»was born in 1975 in Karaganda. He is a graduate of the Buketov Karaganda State University and the Johns Hopkins University (under Bolashaq Presidential Scholarship). He took up his recent post in July 2021.