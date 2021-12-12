December 12.  Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 12th of December.

NAMES

(1927-2006) is the Kazakh public figure, academician of the Science Academy of Kazakhstan, people’s artist of Kazakhstan, laureate of the State Prize.

Born in Guriyev region is a graduate of the Kirov Kazakh State University.

The academician Zeinolla Kabdolov Foundation was founded by a group of writers, scientists and public figures in 2009 in Atyrau that established the Zeinolla Kaddolov International Award in 2012.

(1928-2008) is the writer, people’s artist of Kirgiz SSR, people’s artist of Kazakhstan, Hero of Kygyz Republic, academician of the Science Academy of Kyrgyzstan, laureate of the Lenin and three State Prizes of the USSR.

Born in Talass region of Kyrgyzstan is a graduate of the Dzhambul Zoo-veterinary College, Agriculture Institute in Frunze.

His books are translated into more than 176 languages, published in 128 countries.

(1960) is the deputy of the Senate of the Parliament of Kazakhstan, chairman of the standing committee for international affairs, defence and security.

Born in China is a graduate of the Kirov Kazakh State University.

Has been acting since February 2018.

(1975) is the 1Deputy CEO for transformation and digitalization at Kazakhstan temir Zholy JSC.

Born in Karaganda is the graduate of the Buketov Karaganda State University.

Has been serving since July 2021.

(1986) is the head of the Kazakh PM’s press service.

Born in Taldykorgan is a graduate of the Kazakh Law and Humanities University, Business School, MBA, University of Business & International Studies (UBIS).

Has been working since July 2018.