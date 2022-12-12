December 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events

12 December 2022, 07:00

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 12th of December. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on December 12.

EVENTS

1917– The Alash Autonomy is declared at the 2nd All-Kazakh Congress held from 5 till 13 December in Orynbor. Its program is published in Qazaq Newspaper.

1991 - Applying the principles of humanism, impartiality and justice the First President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev decrees to regard people, convicted of administrative and disciplinary and criminal offence for participation in the events of December 17-18, 1986 in Kazakhstan as rehabilitated.

1991 - The State Customs Committee of Kazakhstan is established.

1995 – The Republic of Kazakhstan becomes the full-fledged member of the Organization of Islamic Conference (OIC), uniting 57 Muslim countries.

2008 - Kazakhstan signs the Convention on the rights of the persons with disabilities and optional protocol to the Convention at the UN Headquarters. Kazakhstan becomes the 137th country in the world to join the Convention.

2009 – First President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev and then-President of China Hu Jintao unveil Kazakhstan's section of the Turkmenistan-Uzbekistan-Kazakhstan-China transnational gas pipeline.

2012 - 108 Hours drama depicting the first Kazakh expedition to the South Pole is released with subtitles in English and Kazakh. The achievement of the team of the Kazakh Geographic Society is featured on the pages of the Guinness Book of Records.

2013 - The National Bank of the Republic of Kazakhstan puts into circulation an anniversary banknote of KZT 1,000 devoted to Kultegin, the monument of Turkic writing.

2014 – A monument to French general, founder and the first President of the Fifth Republic Charles de Gaulle is unveiled in Astana. The 3.1m bronze monument is installed in Akbulak-3 microdistrict.

2015 - The Museum of the Great Patriotic War at Poklonnaya Gora (Moscow) hosts a ceremony of transfer of a bronze bust of two-time Hero of the Soviet Union, pilot, and major general of aviation Talgat Begeldinov.

2016 – Participants of the 1986 December events are honored with medals in Almaty city. Two streets in the city are named after two of them, namely Kairat Ryskulbekov and Lyazzat Assanova.

2017 – Kazinform International News Agency and Argentina’s news agency Telam sign the memorandum of mutual understanding in Buenos Aires.

2018 – A photo exhibition titled «Undiscovered Kazakhstan» is opened for the guests and residents of the city of Hanoi, Vietnam. It showcases the most interesting buildings of the Kazakh capital and the most breathtaking places of Kazakhstan.

2019 – Renowned Kazakhstan singer Dimash Kudaibergen is honored with the prestigious title Honored Worker of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

2019– An exhibition «Golden Horde is the cradle of the Kazakh statehood» is unveiled in Almaty city.

2020 – Nur-Sultan’s (Astana) intellectual transport system is named the best among 40 cities in 12 countries of Europe, the CIS and Central Asia.