December 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 12th of December. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on December 12.

EVENTS

1917 – The Alash Autonomy is declared at the 2nd All-Kazakh Congress held between December 5 and 13 in Orynbor.

1991 – Guided by the principles of humanism, impartiality and justice President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev signs a decree to rehabilitate people, convicted of administrative, disciplinary and criminal offence for their participation in the December 17-18, 1986 events in Kazakhstan.

1991 – Kazakhstan founds the State Customs Committee.

1995 – Kazakhstan becomes the full-fledged member of the Organization of Islamic Conference (OIC).

2008 - Kazakhstan signs the Convention on the rights of the persons with disabilities and Optional Protocol to the Convention at the UN Headquarters.

2009 – President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev and President of China Hu Jintao inaugurate the Kazakhstani section of the Turkmenistan-Uzbekistan-Kazakhstan-China transnational gas pipeline.

2012 – «108 Hours» drama featuring the first Kazakh expedition to the South Pole is released with subtitles in English and Kazakh.

2013 – The National Bank puts into circulation a commemorative banknote of KZT 1,000 devoted to Kultegin, the monument of Turkic writing.

2014 – A monument to French general, founder and the first President of the Fifth Republic Charles de Gaulle opens in Astana.

2016 – Participants of the 1986 December events are honored with Zheltoksannyn 30 zhyldygy medals in Almaty city. Two streets in Almaty are named after Kairat Ryskulbekov and Lyazzat Assanova. Besides, one of the central streets of the city will also be named after Yerbol Sypatayev this year.

2017 – Kazinform International News Agency and Argentina’s largest news agency Telam sign the memorandum of mutual understanding in Buenos Aires.

2018 – A photo exhibition Undiscovered Kazakhstan opens in Hanoi, Vietnam.

2019 – World-renowned Kazakhstani singer Dimash Kudaibergen is awarded the prestigious title Honored Worker of Kazakhstan.

2019 – An exhibition themed Golden Horde is the cradle of the Kazakh statehood unveils in Almaty city.

2020 – Nur-Sultan city smart transport system ranks first among 40 cities from 12 states of Europe, CIS and Central Asia.