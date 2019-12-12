December 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 12th of December. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on December 12.

EVENTS

1991 - Applying the principles of humanism, impartiality and justice Kazakh President decreed to regard people, convicted of administrative and disciplinary and criminal offence for participation in the events of December 17-18, 1986 in Kazakhstan as rehabilitated.

1991 - The State Customs Committee of Kazakhstan was founded.

2008 - Kazakhstan signs the Convention on the rights of the persons with disabilities and optional protocol to the Convention at the UN Headquarters. Kazakhstan is 137th country in the world to join the Convention.

2009 - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev and President of China Hu Jintao unveil the Kazakhstan's sector of the Turkmenistan-Uzbekistan-Kazakhstan-China transnational gas pipeline.

2012 - 108 Hours film narrating the first Kazakh expedition to the South Pole was released with subtitles in English and Kazakh. The achievement of the team of the Kazakh Geographic Society can be found in the Guinness Book of Records.

2013 - The National Bank puts into circulation an anniversary banknote with the nominal of KZT 1,000 devoted to Kultegin, the monument of Turkic writing.

2015 - The Museum of the Great Patriotic War at Poklonnaya Gora (Moscow) holds a ceremony of transfer of a bronze bust of twice Hero of the Soviet Union, pilot of an attack plane, major general of aircraft Talgat Begeldinov.

2018 – An exhibition titled «Undiscovered Kazakhstan» was presented to the guests and residents of the city of Hanoi.