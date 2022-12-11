Go to the main site
    December 11. Today's Birthdays

    11 December 2022, 08:00

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 11th of December.

    NAMES

    Kazakh akyn-singer, composer, renowned wrestler Nurgamabet BAIMYRZAULY (Baluan Sholak) (1864-1919) was born on this day 158 years ago. He grew up in the neighborhood of the present-day’s Akmola region. He was fond of music and art since early childhood. He toured the lands of Kazakhstan delighting auyls with his singing. He was also renowned for his wrestling skills. A palace of sport was named after Baluan Sholak in 1967 in Almaty.

    Director of the Legislation and Legal Information Institute of the Republic of Kazakhstan Ramazan SARPEKOVwas born in 1955 in Taldykorgan region. He is a graduate of the Kirov Kazakh State University. He was appointed to the post in March 2019.

    State inspector of the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Kazakhstan Nurlan OKAULY was born in 1978 in Mongolia. He graduated from the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University with major in Journalism. He took up his recent post in November 20202.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

