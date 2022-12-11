December 11. Today's Birthdays

Kazakh akyn-singer, composer, renowned wrestler(1864-1919) was born on this day 158 years ago. He grew up in the neighborhood of the present-day’s Akmola region. He was fond of music and art since early childhood. He toured the lands of Kazakhstan delighting auyls with his singing. He was also renowned for his wrestling skills. A palace of sport was named after Baluan Sholak in 1967 in Almaty.

Director of the Legislation and Legal Information Institute of the Republic of Kazakhstanwas born in 1955 in Taldykorgan region. He is a graduate of the Kirov Kazakh State University. He was appointed to the post in March 2019.

State inspector of the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Kazakhstanwas born in 1978 in Mongolia. He graduated from the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University with major in Journalism. He took up his recent post in November 20202.