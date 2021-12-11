Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 451.82 eur/kzt 490.04

    rub/kzt 5.39 cny/kzt 63.15
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Kazinform's Timeline

    December 11. Today's Birthdays

    11 December 2021, 08:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 11th of December.

    NAMES

    Nurmagambet Baimyrzauly aka Baluan Sholak (1864-1919) – Kazakh people’s akyn – singer and composer, famed wrestler.

    He grew up in the village of Karaotkel, today’s Akmola region.

    There is the novel about Baluan Sholak written by Sabit Mukanov. The Sports Palace built in 1967 was named after Baluan Sholak in Almaty city.

    Ramazan Sarpekov (1955) – Director of the Institute of Legislation and Legal Information of Kazakhstan.

    Born in Panfilov city, Taldy-Kurgansk region, he graduated from the Kirov Kazakh State University.

    He took up his current post in March 2019.

    Nurlan Okauly (1978) – State inspector at the Administration of the Kazakh President.

    Born in Bayan-Ölgii Province, Mongolia, he graduated from the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University.

    He was appointed to his recent post in November 2020.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Birthdays
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    June 15. Today's Birthdays
    June 14. Today's Birthdays
    June 9. Today’s Birthdays
    June 8. Today's Birthdays
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
    2 Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
    3 Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
    4 Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
    5 Kazakhstan’s Danilina wins opening-round match at Rothesay Open 2023