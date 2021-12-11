December 11. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 11th of December.

NAMES

Nurmagambet Baimyrzauly aka Baluan Sholak (1864-1919) – Kazakh people’s akyn – singer and composer, famed wrestler.

He grew up in the village of Karaotkel, today’s Akmola region.

There is the novel about Baluan Sholak written by Sabit Mukanov. The Sports Palace built in 1967 was named after Baluan Sholak in Almaty city.

Ramazan Sarpekov (1955) – Director of the Institute of Legislation and Legal Information of Kazakhstan.

Born in Panfilov city, Taldy-Kurgansk region, he graduated from the Kirov Kazakh State University.

He took up his current post in March 2019.

Nurlan Okauly (1978) – State inspector at the Administration of the Kazakh President.

Born in Bayan-Ölgii Province, Mongolia, he graduated from the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University.

He was appointed to his recent post in November 2020.



