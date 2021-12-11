Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
December 11. Today's Birthdays

Adlet Seilkhanov
11 December 2021, 08:00
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 11th of December.

NAMES

photo

Nurmagambet Baimyrzauly aka Baluan Sholak (1864-1919) – Kazakh people’s akyn – singer and composer, famed wrestler.

He grew up in the village of Karaotkel, today’s Akmola region.

There is the novel about Baluan Sholak written by Sabit Mukanov. The Sports Palace built in 1967 was named after Baluan Sholak in Almaty city.

photo

Ramazan Sarpekov (1955) – Director of the Institute of Legislation and Legal Information of Kazakhstan.

Born in Panfilov city, Taldy-Kurgansk region, he graduated from the Kirov Kazakh State University.

He took up his current post in March 2019.

photo

Nurlan Okauly (1978) – State inspector at the Administration of the Kazakh President.

Born in Bayan-Ölgii Province, Mongolia, he graduated from the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University.

He was appointed to his recent post in November 2020.


