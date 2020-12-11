December 11. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 11th of December.

NAMES

(Baluan Sholak) (1864-1919) is the Kazakh akyn-singer, composer, renowned wrestler.

Sabit Mukanov wrote a novel about Baluan Sholak, famous singer, songwriter, wrestler. The Sports palace in Almaty built in 1967 was named after Baluan Sholak.









(1955) is the director of the legislation and legal information institute of Kazakhstan.

Born in Taldy-Korgan region is the graduate of the Kirov Kazakh State University.

Has been acting since March 2019.













(1963) is the director general at Atyrau Refinery LLP.

Born in South Kazakhstan is the graduate of the Kainar University, International Academy of Business, Gubkin Russian State University of Oil and Gas, Energy Executive MBA.

Has been acting since last February.









(1978) is the State Inspector at the Presidential Administration.

Born in Mongolia. In 1992 moved with his parents to the historical land, Kazakhstan. Graduated from the Al Farabi Kazakh National University.

Has been working since November 2020.