December 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 11th of December. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on December 11.

EVENTS

1990 –Bauyrzhan Momyshuly is honored with the title of the Hero of the Soviet Union posthumously.

2005 – The National Bank of the Republic of Kazakhstan issues three collectors’ silver coins with images of the Persian gazelle, the Zhoshi khan mausoleum and Tiger’s head.

2012 – The Business Association of Women Entrepreneurs of Central Asia and Afghanistan is founded in the Kazakh capital. It unites women from six countries – Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Afghanistan, Turkmenistan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan.

2012 – A bronze bust of the First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy, Nursultan Nazarbayev, is installed in Moldova. It is made by Moscow-based sculptor Konstantin Konstantinov.

2014 – A special department which trains future military historians is unveiled at the National University of Defense named after the First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy.

2015 – Kazpost JSC issues a postal stamp dedicated to Kazakhstani cosmonaut Aidyn Aimbetov’s flight to space.

2018 – Kazakhstan joins the signatories of the Global Compact for Safe, Orderly, and Regular Migration at a special intergovernmental conference in Marrakech. Participants of the conference are the delegates from more than 150 countries.

2018 – The biggest solar power station in the CIS ‘Burnoye’ is put into commission in Kazakhstan.

2018 – The Honorary Consulate of Kazakhstan opens doors in Gandhinagar, state of Gujarat in India. The Consulate is headed by businessman and managing director of the company Chandan Steel Limited, Dilip Chandan.

2019 – A TV series ‘Bitva pri Orbulake’ (The Battle of Orbulak) is released in Nur-Sultan city. It depicts the heroism of a small group of Kazakh warriors who defeated a 50,000-army of enemies in 1643.

2020 – Official YouTube channel of ‘Kazinform’ International News Agency receives the Silver Play Button after reaching 100,000 subscribers.

2020 – A bust of great Kazakh poet and thinker Abai is installed at the Abai Kyrgyz-Kazakh Cultural Center in Bishkek.