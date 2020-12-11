December 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 11th of December. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on December 11.

EVENTS

1990 –Bauyrzhan Momyshuly is granted the title of the Hero of the Soviet Union (posthumously).

2012 – The Business Association of Women Entrepreneurs of Central Asia and Afghanistan is established in the Kazakh capital. The Business Association unites women from six countries – Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Afghanistan, Turkmenistan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.

2012 – A bronze bust of First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev is installed in Moldova. It is made by Moscow-based sculptor Konstantin Konstantinov.

2018 – Kazakhstan joins the signatories of the Global Compact for Safe, Orderly, and Regular Migration at a special intergovernmental conference in Marrakech. Those attending the conference are the delegates from more than 150 countries.

2018 – The biggest solar power station in the CIS ‘Burnoye’ is commissioned in Kazakhstan.

2018 –Honorary Consulate of Kazakhstan opens doors in Gandhinagar, state of Gujarat in India. The Consulate is headed by businessman and managing director of the company Chandan Steel Limited, Dilip Chandan.

2019 – A series Bitva pri Orbulake (The Battle of Orbulak) is released in Nur-Sultan city. It depicts the heroism of a small group of Kazakh batyrs (warriors) who defeated a 50,000-army of enemies in 1643.



