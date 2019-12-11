Go to the main site
    December 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events

    11 December 2019, 07:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 11th of December. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on December 11.

    2012 – Business Association of Women Entrepreneurs of Central Asia and Afghanistan is established in the Kazakh capital. The Business Association unites women from six countries – Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Afghanistan, Turkmenistan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.

    2018 – In Marrakech, at a special intergovernmental conference, Kazakhstan joins the signatories of the Global Compact for Safe, Orderly, and Regular Migration. Those attending the conference were the delegates from more than 150 countries.

    2018 – CIS’ biggest solar power station ‘Burnoye’ is commissioned in Kazakhstan.

    2018 – Kazakhstan opens Honorary Consulate in Gandhinagar, state of Gujarat in India. The Consulate is headed by businessman and managing director of the company Chandan Steel Limited, Dilip Chandan.

