December 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events

Temirgaliyeva Arailym
11 December 2019, 07:00
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 11th of December. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on December 11.

2012 – Business Association of Women Entrepreneurs of Central Asia and Afghanistan is established in the Kazakh capital. The Business Association unites women from six countries – Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Afghanistan, Turkmenistan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.

2018 – In Marrakech, at a special intergovernmental conference, Kazakhstan joins the signatories of the Global Compact for Safe, Orderly, and Regular Migration. Those attending the conference were the delegates from more than 150 countries.

2018 – CIS’ biggest solar power station ‘Burnoye’ is commissioned in Kazakhstan.

2018 – Kazakhstan opens Honorary Consulate in Gandhinagar, state of Gujarat in India. The Consulate is headed by businessman and managing director of the company Chandan Steel Limited, Dilip Chandan.

Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
Well-known Kazakhstani statesman Berdibek Saparbayev dies
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
President postpones his visit to Vietnam due to wildfires in Abai region
Rains and thunderstorms to hit most areas of Kazakhstan June 10
Kazakhstan takes part in Asian Festival in Geneva
President Tokayev sends letter of condolences to family of Berdibek Saparbayev
