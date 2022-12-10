December 10. Today's Birthdays

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 10th of December.

NAMES

Mukhtar Altynbayev (1945) – Kazakh statesman and military officer, People’s Hero, Army General, member of the Council of Senators under the Senate of the Kazakh Parliament.

The Karaganda city native graduated from the Armavir Higher Military Aviation School of Air Defense, Zhukov Military Command Academy of Air Defense.

He was appointed as member of the Council of Senators in September 2019.

Bakytzhan Temirbolat (1972) – Director of the Library of the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan - Elbasy.

He graduated from the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University.

He was appointed to his recent post in January 2021.

Svetlana Gladysheva (1981) – deputy mayor of Pavlodar city.

Born in Pavlodar city, she graduated from the Pavlodar University.

She was appointed to her current post in September 2019.



