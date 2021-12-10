Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
December 10. Today's Birthdays

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
10 December 2021, 08:00
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 10th of December.

NAMES

photo

Mukhtar Altynbayev (1945) – Kazakh statesman and military officer, People’s Hero, Army General, member of the Council of Senators under the Senate of the Kazakh Parliament.

The Karaganda city native graduated from the Armavir Higher Military Aviation School of Air Defense, Zhukov Military Command Academy of Air Defense.

He was appointed as member of the Council of Senators in September 2019.

photo

Murat Teleuov (1960) –Chairman of the Board and rector of the Ospanov West Kazakhstan Medical University.

Born in Aktobe region, he graduated from the Aktobe State Medical Institute, Pirogov Moscow State Medical Institute, clinical surgical residency program at the All-Union Research Center for Surgery of the Medical Sciences Academy of the USSR, Kainar University.

He took up his current post in May 2019.

photo

Bakytzhan Temirbolat (1972) – Director of the Library of the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan - Elbasy.

He graduated from the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University.

He was appointed to his recent post in January 2021.


