December 10. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 10th of December.

Mukhtar Altynbayev (born in 1945) – a Kazakh statesman and military officer, member of the Council of Senators under the Senate of the Kazakh Parliament.

The Karaganda city native graduated from the Armavir Higher Military Aviation School of Air Defense in 1977, the Zhukov Military Command Academy of Air Defense in 1985.

He joined the Council of Senators in September 2019.

Murat Teleuov (born in 1960) – the Chairman of the Board and rector at the Ospanov West Kazakhstan Medical University.

Born in Aktobe region, he graduated from the Aktobe State Medical Institute in 1978, the Pirogov Moscow State Medical Institute, clinical surgical residency program at the All-Union Research Center for Surgery of the Medical Sciences Academy of the USSR, the kainar University in 2008.

He took up his last post in May 2019.

Bakytzhan Temirbolat (born in 1972) – an executive secretary of the Ministry of Culture and Sport of Kazakhstan. He graduated from the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University, majoring in political sciences in 1998.

He was appointed to his recent post in July 2019.

Nurlan Okauly – a State Inspector at the Office of the President of Kazakhstan.

Born in Bayan-Ölgii Province, Mongolia, he moved to Kazakhstan in 1992. Between 1992 and 1996, he studied at the Almaty boarding school offering advanced instruction in the Kazakh language and literature. He graduated from the Faculty of Journalism at the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University.

He has been serving as a State Inspector at the Office of the President of Kazakhstan since November 2020.



