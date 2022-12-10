Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 472.17 eur/kzt 495.5

    rub/kzt 7.57 cny/kzt 67.74
Weather:
Astana-15-17℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Kazinform's Timeline

    December 10. Kazinform's timeline of major events

    10 December 2022, 07:00

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 10th of December. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on December 10.

    EVENTS

    1930 – The first Kazakh State Medical Institute opens.

    1991 – The Kazakh SSR Supreme Council decrees to rename the Kazakh Soviet Socialist Republic into the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    1991 – The solemn meeting dedicated to the inauguration of the first elected President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev during which the Head of State took an oath takes place at the Palace of Republic in Almaty city.

    1991 – The presidential decree forming the Republic Dimond Fund is issued.

    1996 – Kazakhstan and Serbia establish diplomatic relations.

    1997 – Akmola is declared the Kazakh capital.

    2013 – The Islamic Organization for Food Security headquartered in Astana is established during the Council of the OIC Foreign Ministers in Conakry, Guinea.

    2014 – The book «Kazakhstan is the center of Eurasia» by Fabio Indeo is published in the Italian language by the Sandro Teti Editore.

    2016 – The Astana Ballet Theatre opens.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Events
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    December 9. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    December 8. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    December 7. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    December 6. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan’s Kurmangaliyev, Egypt’s Goda capture gold at World Championships in Tunisia
    2 Kazakhstan clinches 1st medal at 2022 World Weightlifting Championships in Colombia
    3 COVID-19: Kazakhstan reports 218 fresh cases
    4 3rd round of Kazakh-Mexican political consultations held in Mexico
    5 Record 943,000 flu cases in last week in Italy – ISS