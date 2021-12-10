December 10. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 10th of December. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on December 10.

DATES

1930 – The first Kazakh State Medical Institute is established in Kazakhstan. In 1963 is renamed as the Alma-Ata State Medical Institute. It is renamed after Sanzhar Asfendiyarov in 1989. The first President of Kazakhstan decrees to grant it the status of a national university in 2001.

1991 – The Supreme Council of the Kazakh SSR decrees to rename the Kazakh Soviet Socialist Republic as the Republic of Kazakhstan.

1991 – The inauguration ceremony of the first elected President of Kazakhstan, Nursultan Nazarbayev, takes place in Almaty where the Head of State swears in to office.

1991 – Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev decrees to set up the Diamond Fund.

1997 – Akmola is declared the capital city of the Republic of Kazakhstan. Prior to that Almaty city was the capital city of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

2010 – A monument to Hero of the Soviet Union and participation of the World War II Bauyrzhan Momyshuly is unveiled in Almaty city.

2013 – The OIC Council of Foreign Ministers establishes the Islamic Organization for Food Security with headquarters in Astana (present-day Nur-Sultan).

2014 – ‘Kazakhstan is the center of Eurasia’ book is published in Italian at one of the biggest local publishing houses. The book is dedicated to history, culture, literature, and philology of Kazakhstan.

2016 – The unveiling ceremony of the Astana Ballet Theater is held in Astana (present-day Nur-Sultan).

2019 – The memorial plate honoring victims and veterans of the Semipalatinsk testing site is unveiled in Shymkent city.