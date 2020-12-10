Go to the main site
    December 10. Kazinform's timeline of major events

    10 December 2020, 07:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 10th of December. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on December 10.

    DATES

    1930 – The first Kazakh State Medical Institute is opened in Kazakhstan. In 1963 was renamed as the Alma-Ata State Medical Institute.

    1991 – The Supreme Council of Kazakh SSR decrees to rename the Kazakh Soviet Socialist Republic as the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    1991 – The solemn inauguration ceremony of the first popularly elected President of Kazakhstan, Nursultan Nazarbayev, takes place in Almaty where the Head of State swears in to office.

    1991 – The Head of State, Nursultan Nazarbayev, decrees to establish the Diamond Fund.

    1997 – Akmola is declared the capital city.

    2013 – The OIC Council of Foreign Ministers establishes the Islamic Organization for Food Security with headquarters in Astana.

    2014 – Kazakhstan – centre of Eurasia book is published in Italian.

    2016 – Astana Ballet Theatre unveils in Astana.

    2019 – The solemn opening of the memorial plate honoring victims and veterans of the Semipalatinsk testing ground opens in Shymkent.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

