    December 10. Kazinform's timeline of major events

    10 December 2019, 07:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 10th of December. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on December 10.

    1930 - Kazakhstan's first Medical Institution is established. The organization was headed by graduate of the Petersburg Military and Medical Academy Sanzhar Asfendiyarov.

    1991 - Supreme Council of the Kazakh SSR decrees to rename the Kazakh Soviet Socialist Republic into the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    1991 - A ceremonial event dedicated to the inauguration of the first President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev is held at the Palace of Republic in Almaty.

    1991 – First President Nursultan Nazarbayev decrees to establish the Diamond Fund of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    1997 - First President Nursultan Nazarbayev is elected an honorary member of the National Academy of Applied Sciences of Russia.

    1997 - The city of Akmola is named the capital of the country. In 1998, the country's leadership took a decision to change the capital city's name as Astana.

    2010 - Almaty unveils the Monument to the WWII participant, Hero of the Soviet Union, writer Bauyrzhan Momyshuly.

    2013 – Islamic Organization of Food Security with the headquarters in Nur-Sultan is established. The decision was taken in Conakry, at the meeting of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers. 19 countries signed the IOFS Charter.

    2014 - Book by Italian analyst and geopolitics expert Fabio Indeo ‘Kazakhstan - the Center of Eurasia' is published by Sandro Teti Editore publishing house in the Italian language.

    2016 – Astana Ballet Theatre is unveiled in the Kazakh capital.

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

