December 1. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 1st of December.

NAMES

Nikolay Kassin (1885-1949) is aDoctor of Science (Geology), professor, member of the Academy of Sciences of the Kazakh SSR, laureate of the USSR State Prize.

Born in Russia is a graduate of the Petersburg Mining Institute.

He authored many books on Kazakhstan’s geology problems.

Arman Shakkaliyev (1977) is the 1st Vice Minister of Trade and Integration of Kazakhstan.

Born in Karaganda region is a graduate of the Dulatov Kostanay Engineering and Economic University, Gumilyov Eurasian University and Buketov Karaganda State University.

Has been serving since October 2022.



