Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Kazinform's Timeline

December 1. Today's Birthdays

1 December 2022, 08:00
December 1. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 1st of December.

NAMES

Nikolay Kassin (1885-1949) is aDoctor of Science (Geology), professor, member of the Academy of Sciences of the Kazakh SSR, laureate of the USSR State Prize.

Born in Russia is a graduate of the Petersburg Mining Institute.

He authored many books on Kazakhstan’s geology problems.

Arman Shakkaliyev (1977) is the 1st Vice Minister of Trade and Integration of Kazakhstan.

Born in Karaganda region is a graduate of the Dulatov Kostanay Engineering and Economic University, Gumilyov Eurasian University and Buketov Karaganda State University.

Has been serving since October 2022.


Теги:
Birthdays  
Related news
November 30. Today's Birthdays
November 26. Today's Birthdays
November 24. Today's Birthdays
Read also
November 30. Today's Birthdays
November 29. Today's Birthdays
November 28. Today's Birthdays
November 27. Today's Birthdays
November 26. Today's Birthdays
November 25. Today's Birthdays
November 24. Today's Birthdays
November 23. Today's Birthdays
News Partner
Popular
1 Oligarchs must compensate for damages when handing over TPPs to state ownership - Majilis deputy
2 Face to face with a unique heritage: Uzbekistan introduces its rich culture to the Western audience
3 Two exhibitions from Uzbekistan to become the main museum attraction of Paris for next 6 months
4 Kazakhstan and France sign some 30 business agreements
5 Two new coronavirus strains identified in Brazil

News