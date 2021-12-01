December 1. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 1st of December.

NAMES

Doctor of Science (Geology), professor, member of the Academy of Sciences of the Kazakh SSR, laureate of the USSR State Prize Nikolay KASSIN (1885-1949) was born in Russia. He was a graduate of the Petersburg Mining Institute. Starting from 1913 Kassin worked as a geologist in Kazakhstan. Between 1941 and 1942 he was a consultant on Kazakhstan’s geology at the Kazakh Geological Department. In 1942 he joined the Geological Sciences Institute of the Kazakh SSR Academy of Sciences. He penned many books and guides related to Kazakhstan’s geology and national resources.

Member (Minister) of the Board for competitiveness and anti-monopoly regulation of the Eurasian Economic Commission Arman SHAKKALIYEV was born in Karaganda region. He is a graduate of the Dulatov Kostanay Engineering and Economic University, the Gumilyov Eurasian University and the Buketov Karaganda State University. Prior to being appointed to his recent position in November 2019, Arman Shakkaliyev served as the Chairman of the Technical Regulation and Meteorology Committee at the Ministry of Trade and Integration of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

