    December 1. Today's Birthdays

    1 December 2020, 08:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 1st of December.

    NAMES

    Arman Shakkaliyev (1977) is the Competition and antimonopoly regulation minister of the Eurasian Economic Commission, member of the Eurasian Economic Commission board for Kazakhstan.

    Born in Karaganda region is the graduate of the Dulatov Kostanay engineering and economic university, Gumilyov Eurasian University, Buketov Karaganda State University.

    Has been acting since November 2020.

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

