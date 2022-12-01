December 1. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 1st of December. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on December 1.

EVENTS

1935 – The State Puppet Theatre of Almaty city is founded.

1991 – Nursultan Nazarbayev is reelected as President of the Kazakh SSR, winning 98.7% of the votes in the first general election.

1994 – The Kazakh Embassy in Ukraine is opened.

1997 – The documentary about the Leaders of Alash Autonomy Alikhan Bokeikhan and Mustafa Shoqay, who fought for independence and freedom, is released.

2007 – The Agreement between the Governments of Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan, and Iran on cooperation and construction of the new railway line Uzen(Kazakhstan)-Kyzylkaya-Bereket-Etrek(Turkmenistan)-Gorgan(Iran) is signed in Ashgabat.

2010 – The OSCE Summit is held at the Independence Palace in Astana city now Nur-Sultan where the Astana Declaration was adopted.

2011 – Azerbaijan’s Baku hosts the solemn ceremony of naming the street after the Kazakh great poet and thinker Abai. The plaque with a bas-relief depicting Abai is also unveiled on the building of the Azerbaijan International University.

2016 – At the 34th meeting of the Standing Committee of the Culture Ministers of the TÜRKSOY Member States and closing ceremony of «Sheki – cultural capital of the Turkic world 2016» the Kazakh city of Turkestan is selected as the cultural capital of the Turkic world for 2017.

2019 – Kazakhstan’s Zhanbota Aldabergenova takes first place in the synchronized jump at the Freestyle Rhythmic Acrobatics European Championships in Ruka, Finland.

2021 – A ceremony of hoisting the Kazakh flag in the central square of EXPO Al Wasl Plaza takes place.



