    December 1. Kazinform's timeline of major events

    1 December 2021, 07:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 1st of December. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on December 1.

    EVENTS

    1935 – One of the oldest puppet theaters in Kazakhstan, the State Puppet Theater of Almaty, is founded.

    1991 – The first nationwide elections of the President of the Kazakh SSR takes place. Nursultan Nazarbayev won the elections by overwhelming majority of votes of 98.76%.

    1994 – The Kazakh Embassy unveils in Ukraine. Samat Ordabayev is appointed as the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to Ukraine.

    2004 – An album, a coin and a postage stamp, dated to the 100th anniversary of Abylkan Kasteyev, are presented.

    2004 – Kazakhstan introduces new post codes.

    2007 – The Governments of Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan and the Islamic Republic of Iran sign an agreement on cooperation for the construction of a new railway line Uzen-Kyzylkaya-Bereket-Etrek-Gorgan in Ashgabat.

    2010 – The OSCE Summit starts its work at the Palace of Independence in Astana in 2010. Fowlwloing its work the Astana Declaration is adopted.

    2011 – The solemn ceremony of naming one of the streets in Baku after great Kazakh poet ad thinker Abai.

    2011 – The Issabek Ishan Khazret mausoleum complex opens in Kyldykol gorge, Ekibastuz rural area.

    2015 – Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev inaugurates the country’s first Military and Historical Museum of the Armed Forces of Kazakhstan.

    2016 – Turkestan city is named as the cultural capital of the Turkic world for 2017.

    2016 – The Kazakh National Bank issues commemorative coins dated to the 25th anniversary of independence of Kazakhstan.

    2017 – The Atameken historical and cultural centre of the First President of Kazakhstan -Elbasy opens in Almaty region.

    History of Kazakhstan
