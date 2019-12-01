December 1. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 1st of December. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on December 1.

1935 – One of the oldest puppet theaters in Kazakhstan, the State Puppet Theater of Almatyб was established

1991 – The first nationwide election of the President of the Kazakh SSR took place. Nursultan Nazarbayev won the election by winning 98.76% of votes.

1994 – Kazakhstan opened its Embassy in Ukraine. Samat Ordabayev was appointed the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kazakhstan to Ukraine.

2007 – Governments of Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan and Islamic Republic of Iran signed an agreement on cooperation in construction of Uzen (Kazakhstan)-Kyzylkaya-Bereket-Etrek (Turkmenistan) – Gorgan (Iran) railroad line. The document was signed in Ashgabat.

2010 – The OSCE Summit kicked off at the Palace of Independence in Nur-Sultan. 38 heads of state and government, one vice president, seven deputy prime ministers, 14 ministers and other top level authorities of the OSCE member states and partners including the U.S. Secretary of State participated in the Summit. Representatives of 33 international and regional organizations also took part in the event. Security issues, Afghan problem and settlement of ‘frozen' conflicts were discussed at the Summit.

2011 – The first two EC 145 helicopters were assembled in Nur-Sultan by Eurocopter Kazakhstan.

2011 – A street in Azerbaijani capital Baku was named after outstanding Kazakh poet and philosopher Abai.

2015 – First President of Kazakhstan - Commander-in-Chief Nursultan Nazarbayev participated in inauguration of the country's first Museum of Military History.

2016 – The city of Turkestan was announced the cultural capital of the Turkic world for year 2017 at the 34th session of the Permanent Council of the Turksoy Ministers of Culture in Sheki, Azerbaijan.

2017 – The History and Culture Center ‘Atameken' of the First President of Kazakhstan – Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev opened its doors in Shamalgan village of Almaty region.