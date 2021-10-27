Decarbonization of Kazakhstan’s economy to lead to changes in fuel and energy complex

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Decarbonization of Kazakhstan’s economy will lead to fundamental changes in its fuel and energy complex, believes Minister of Ecology, Geology and Natural Resources Serikkali Brekeshev, Kazinform correspondent reports.

While addressing the press briefing of the Central Communications Service on Wednesday, Minister Brekeshev said decarbonization of the country’s economy will undoubtedly lead to changes in the domestic fuel and energy complex.

According to him, in 2017 the rate of coal, oil and gas was at 54%, 24% and 22% Kazakhstan’s fuel and energy basket, respectively. By 2060 the share of non-renewable energy sources is expected to decrease 3.4fold and total 20%, while the share of renewable energy sources will climb from 3% to 70%, he said.

Industrial sector, in his words, is forecast to consume 65% of all energy sources in Kazakhstan by 2060. Energy consumption of buildings and transport will drop to 23% and 9%, accordingly.

Minister Brekeshev added that agriculture will eventually become the biggest source of greenhouse gases. Greenhouse gas emissions are forecast to total about 42 million tons.

Industrial sector will be the second largest source of greenhouse gases with forecasted volume of 21 million tons. Ranked third is the oil and gas sector with 6 million tons of greenhouse gas emissions, he noted.