Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President

Decarbonisation conflicts with energy security – Tokayev

Автор:  
Temirgaliyeva Arailym
9 June 2022, 17:20
Decarbonisation conflicts with energy security – Tokayev

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM At today’s meeting of the Foreign Investors Council, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev asked the Council members to share their vision of development of green economy in Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«Apart from climate and technological challenges, a new geopolitical context has sharply increased the relevance of transition to renewable energy sources. On the other hand, some countries’ strive for energy independence make them reactivate coal mines and coal-fired power stations,» Tokayev said.

«At today’s meeting I would like to you to propose certain approaches and recommendations on adoption of green and energy-efficient technologies which will let Kazakhstan achieve long-term goals,» said the President, asking for the Council's recommendations on what Kazakhstan should do to accelerate its transition to a low-carbon economy.


President of Kazakhstan    Green economy   Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year