Deaths from Armenian mall blast rise to 16
16 August 2022 15:57

Deaths from Armenian mall blast rise to 16

YEREVAN. KAZINFORM The death toll from a market blast in the Armenian capital of Yerevan has increased to 16 as search operations continue, the country's Ministry of Emergency Situations said Tuesday, Xinhua reports.

A total of 17 people are still missing, and 12 others are in hospitalization, the ministry said in a statement.

The statement added that nearly 200 firefighters and rescuers and 100 volunteers are still searching for survivors.

Officials said that the fire has been put out and the rescue operation is going on in full swing.

A deadly explosion hit the Surmalu shopping center in Yerevan on Sunday. Earlier on Monday, Minister of Emergency Situations Armen Pambukhchyan denied the possibility that the blast was caused by a terrorist attack.

Local reports said the blast was initiated at a fireworks warehouse of the market, which caused a massive fire.


Photo: newspipa.com

