Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  North Kazakhstan region

Deaths exceed births in N Kazakhstan

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
23 August 2021, 12:30
Deaths exceed births in N Kazakhstan

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM In the past six months 3,193 babies were born in North Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports. More than 40% of them were born in Petropavlovsk.

Out of which 1,688 are baby boys, 1,505 are baby girls, the national statistics bureau reports. The most births were recorded in Ualikhan, Shal Akyn, Zhambyl and Aiyrtai districts. The lowest births were registered in Timiryazev district.

3,595 people died in the same period. Respiratory diseases is the first leading cause of deaths in the region up to 18%, then comes circulatory diseases with more than 15%.

1,481 marriages were registered in the first half of the year that is 32% more against the same period of the last year. 354 couples divorced.


North Kazakhstan region   Statistics  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy
Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy
Kazakhstani tennis players rise in ATP rankings
Kazakhstani tennis players rise in ATP rankings
Astana announces roster for Tour de Suisse 2023
Astana announces roster for Tour de Suisse 2023
World leaders offer condolences to Kazakh President over National Mourning Day for wildfire victims
World leaders offer condolences to Kazakh President over National Mourning Day for wildfire victims
Kazakhstan names new Children’s Ombudsman
Kazakhstan names new Children’s Ombudsman
Presidents of Kazakhstan and Turkiye talk over phone
Presidents of Kazakhstan and Turkiye talk over phone