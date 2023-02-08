Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.68 eur/kzt 478.03

    rub/kzt 6.05 cny/kzt 65.26
Weather:
Astana+1+3℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      World News

    Death toll tops 8,000 from earthquakes in Türkiye, Syria

    8 February 2023, 13:28

    ANKARA/DAMASCUS. KAZINFORM The death toll from Monday's devastating earthquake in Türkiye and Syria has risen to 8,364, according to data released by authorities and rescuers, Kazinform reports citing Xinhua.

    The latest death toll from the massive earthquakes in Türkiye stood at 5,894 with 34,810 injuries, the country's Anadolu agency reported on Wednesday, citing Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay as saying.

    In Syria, at least 1,250 were killed and 2,050 injured, said the Syrian Health Ministry. Media reports also cited rescue workers as saying that at least 1,220 were killed and over 2,600 injured in the rebel-held region in Syria.

    A magnitude 7.7 earthquake struck Türkiye's southern province of Kahramanmaras at 4:17 a.m. local time (0117 GMT), followed by a magnitude 6.4 quake a few minutes later in the country's southern province of Gaziantep and a magnitude 7.6 earthquake at 1:24 p.m. local time (1024 GMT) in the Kahramanmaras Province.

    An 82-member Chinese rescue team arrived at Adana Airport in Türkiye at 4:30 am local time (0130 GMT) on Wednesday after flying over 8,000 km on a chartered Air China plane.


    Photo: news.cn

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    World News
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    UN ready to provide ‘additional support’ after 2 more quakes hit Türkiye
    Nearly 6,500 babies born in southern Türkiye since twin earthquakes shook region
    At least 40,640 dead from powerful twin earthquakes in southern Türkiye
    First team of Kazakhstani rescuers to return home from Türkiye Feb 18
    Popular
    1 TCO to supply its processed commercial gas to Kazakhstan’s domestic market
    2 President Tokayev instructs government to conduct analysis of situation in agriculture
    3 Supply of Kazakhstan’s oil to Germany delayed
    4 1,200 Kazakhstani pupils to vie to compete at FIRST 2023 World Robotics Championships
    5 Over 29mln tonnes of oil produced at Tengiz oilfield in 2022