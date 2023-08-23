Go to the main site
    Death toll rises to twenty-nine in landslide in Georgia

    23 August 2023, 13:05

    BAKU. KAZINFORM The death toll from the devastating landslide near the Shovi resort in Georgia has risen to 29 people, Trend reports.

    The Emergency Management Service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Georgia confirmed this information. The search for four missing individuals is still ongoing.

    The landslide struck the Shovi resort in western Georgia on August 3, causing immense devastation and loss of lives throughout the day. The authorities and rescue teams continue their relentless efforts to find those still unaccounted for and address the aftermath of this natural disaster.

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

