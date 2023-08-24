Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 456.39 eur/kzt 495.09

    rub/kzt 4.74 cny/kzt 62.85
Weather:
Astana
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      World News

    Death toll rises to five in Peruvian forest fire

    24 August 2023, 22:16

    LIMA. KAZINFORM - The death toll from the forest fire raging in the southern Peruvian region of Apurimac rose to five following the discovery of two more bodies, authorities said Wednesday, Kazinform cites Xinhua.

    Augusto Maldonado, head of the health insurance network of Aymaraes Province, told state-owned TV Peru that the bodies found were identified as local residents Juan Romero Ayquipa, 22, and Daniel Coicca Benitez, 63.

    The fire started on Sunday in the district of Ihuayllo, Aymaraes Province, causing significant damage to livestock and the environment, said the National Emergency Operations Center.

    Firefighters, national police, municipal security guards and army personnel were on-site responding to the wildfire.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    World News Wildfires
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Adult lynx caught on camera in Burabai
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan interested in closer relations with Albania, President
    2 Roman Sklyar denies rumors on transfer of ArcelorMittal Temirtau to Russia's Severstal
    3 Abu Dhabi to host global summit for faith leaders to address climate crisis ahead of COP28
    4 Kazakhstan, Albania to launch direct flights
    5 Foreign Minister Vassilenko receives credentials from newly appointed Czech Ambassador