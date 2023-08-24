Death toll rises to five in Peruvian forest fire

LIMA. KAZINFORM - The death toll from the forest fire raging in the southern Peruvian region of Apurimac rose to five following the discovery of two more bodies, authorities said Wednesday, Kazinform cites Xinhua.

Augusto Maldonado, head of the health insurance network of Aymaraes Province, told state-owned TV Peru that the bodies found were identified as local residents Juan Romero Ayquipa, 22, and Daniel Coicca Benitez, 63.

The fire started on Sunday in the district of Ihuayllo, Aymaraes Province, causing significant damage to livestock and the environment, said the National Emergency Operations Center.

Firefighters, national police, municipal security guards and army personnel were on-site responding to the wildfire.