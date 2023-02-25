Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News

Death toll rises to 54 from landslides on Brazil's coast

25 February 2023, 12:37
Death toll rises to 54 from landslides on Brazil's coast Photo: univision.com

SAO PAULO. KAZINFORM The death toll from landslides caused by heavy rains on the coast of Brazil's Sao Paulo state over the weekend has risen to 54, as rescuers continue to search for dozens of missing people under mountains of mud, officials confirmed Friday.

Rescue teams have identified 13 minors among the dead, the Sao Paulo state government said in a statement, Xinhua reports.

The municipalities of Sao Sebastiao, Ubatuba, Caraguatuatuba, Ilhabela and Bertioga were the most severely affected by the rainfall, which in less than 24 hours was twice as heavy as expected for all of February, marking a new record in Brazil.

The rains caused landslides in the Serra do Mar mountain range along the coast, where key tourist resorts are located, sweeping away homes in poor neighborhoods on the hillsides, where about 4,000 people fled or lost their homes.

The disaster is focused in Vila do Sahy, the most affected community, located next to the exclusive beaches of Baleia and Camburi, in the municipality of Sao Sebastiao.

President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva proposed this week to the Sao Sebastiao mayor's office the construction of housing in flat areas outside risk areas for those who have lost their homes.

In addition, Sao Paulo governor Tarcisio de Freitas proposed the installation of a siren system, like that in other mountain areas at risk of landslides, since the telephone warning system in use was not effective.


Related news
Israel unveils 2,500-year-old Mediterranean Persian city
Schools closed, flights delayed as snow sweeps across UK
UN announces crossing of 648 trucks carrying aid to north-west Syria
Теги:
Read also
UAE aid ship arrives at Latakia Port carrying 1,000 tonnes of food parcels
NASA's SpaceX Crew-5 returns to Earth
Heavy storms underway in US’ southern California
India's Gujarat reports one H1N1 death
EU’s earthquake fundraiser moved to March 20
S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases above 10,000 for 5th day
90 percent Japanese feel discrimination against disabled: survey
Brazil: Valongo dock in Rio to have a museum
News Partner
Popular
1 Rybakina eases into next round at 2023 Indian Wells Masters
2 Most of Kazakhstan to brace for rain and snow Mar 12
3 5.1-magnitude earthquake recorded southwest of Almaty
4 NASA's SpaceX Crew-5 returns to Earth
5 Kazakhstan's Ariana Gogulina wins ITF Juniors World Tennis Tour singles and doubles titles

News