Death toll rises to 18 following 2 mining disasters in Poland in a week

WARSAW. KAZINFORM A total of 18 people are confirmed to have died after two coal mine accidents last week in southern Poland.

Authorities announced Wednesday that the number of people who lost their lives following firedamp explosions at the Borynia-Zofiowka and Pniowek mines rose to 18 and a search for seven other miners was underway, Anadolu Agency reports.

Noting the total number of deaths at the Borynia-Zofiowka mine has increased to 10, the officials said the number of those who lost their lives at the Pniowek mine had risen to eight.

Authorities said that following the explosions, 19 people were being treated.

On April 20 at the Pniowek mine and April 23 at the Borynia-Zofiowka mine, there was a firestorm explosion.

A firestorm explosion occurs as a result of mixing air with a certain amount of methane gas.



