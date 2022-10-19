Go to the main site
    Death toll of Su-34 crash in Yeysk grows to 15

    19 October 2022, 10:30

    KRASNODAR. KAZINFORM The death toll of the Su-34 bomber crash in Yeysk increased to 15, Krasnodar Region Deputy Governor Anna Minkova told TASS Tuesday.

    «The burn patient passed,» she said, TASS reports.

    Earlier, she said that a 51-year-old patient sustained an 80% burn.

    On October 17, a Su-34 bomber crashed into a residential area in Yeysk. According to the Defense Ministry, the plane crashed because one of the engines caught fire during the climb. The pilots ejected. The spilled fuel ignited, and the fire spread to a nearby multi-story residential building. The Investigative Committee classified the emergency as violation of flight rules and flight preparations. The pilots and the airstrip staff are being questioned. Flight recorders were retrieved from the crash site and their examinations have been scheduled. A technical malfunction is being considered one of the main versions of the incident.


