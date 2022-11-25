Death toll of earthquake in Indonesia rises to 310, 24 missing

25 November 2022, 19:40

JAKARTA. KAZINFORM - The death toll of the 5.6-magnitude earthquake hitting Indonesia's West Java province increased to 310, and 24 others were still missing, an official said on Friday, Xinhua reports.

«The search operation carried out by rescuers found more bodies on Friday, bringing the death toll up to 310,» head of the national disaster management Agency Suharyanto told a press conference.

He said that risk assessments of the impacts of the quake are underway. Aid would be continuously distributed to the survivors in evacuation centers across the district of Cianjur, one of the hardest-hit areas.

Suharyanto said a total of 363 school buildings, 144 religious buildings, 16 office buildings and three health facilities were destroyed by the earthquake.

On Thursday, the agency reported that the tremor destroyed 56,311 houses and displaced 62,545 residents in Cianjur district.

Photo:REUTERS/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana