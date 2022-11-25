Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News

Death toll of earthquake in Indonesia rises to 310, 24 missing

25 November 2022, 19:40
Death toll of earthquake in Indonesia rises to 310, 24 missing

JAKARTA. KAZINFORM - The death toll of the 5.6-magnitude earthquake hitting Indonesia's West Java province increased to 310, and 24 others were still missing, an official said on Friday, Xinhua reports.

«The search operation carried out by rescuers found more bodies on Friday, bringing the death toll up to 310,» head of the national disaster management Agency Suharyanto told a press conference.

He said that risk assessments of the impacts of the quake are underway. Aid would be continuously distributed to the survivors in evacuation centers across the district of Cianjur, one of the hardest-hit areas.

Suharyanto said a total of 363 school buildings, 144 religious buildings, 16 office buildings and three health facilities were destroyed by the earthquake.

On Thursday, the agency reported that the tremor destroyed 56,311 houses and displaced 62,545 residents in Cianjur district.


Photo:REUTERS/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana

Теги:
Related news
One more earthquake recorded near Almaty
Earthquake hits near Almaty, the third in two days
Death toll of Indonesia's quake rises to 268, 151 still missing
Read also
OPEC daily basket price stands at $81.52 a barrel Thursday
UAE is a leader in renewable energy: EIC report
Russian health ministry’s chief infectionist sees possibility of new COVID-19 wave
10 killed, 9 injured in apartment fire in northwest China
Severe COVID-19 cases on rise in Brazil
Japan gov’t domestic travel discount program to continue next year
S. Korea’s new COVID-19 cases over 50,000 amid winter virus wave fears
Two dead, Jeddah schools and universities close due to weather conditions
News Partner
Popular
1 France’s President Emmanuel Macron congratulates Tokayev on re-election
2 State Counsellor Erlan Karin chairs State Symbols Commission meeting
3 S. Korea to set up blockchain-based online voting system
4 Storm alert in place across 14 regions of Kazakhstan
5 Kazakhstan to inaugurate 11 special educational needs consultations next year

News