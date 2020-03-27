Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Death toll of COVID-19 rises to 2,378 in Iran

Temirgaliyeva Arailym
27 March 2020, 22:15
TEHRAN. KAZINFORM Head of Iran's Health Ministry Public Relations Office Kianoush Jahanpour said on Friday that 11,133 people out of a total of 32,332 infected by the coronavirus have survived it while 2,378 have unfortunately succumbed to the deadly virus, IRNA reports.

Jahanpour said that 2,926 new affected cases have been detected since yesterday.

Over the last 24 hours, 144 people succumbed to death due to the deadly virus, he added.

The Iranian official noted that 2,893 cases are in critical condition.

Iran has taken numerous steps to stop the spread of the disease, from shutting down schools and universities to canceling cultural and religious gatherings. It is also constantly disinfecting and sanitizing public places.


