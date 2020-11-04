Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+24+26℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      World News

    Death toll in Turkey from earthquake rises to 113

    4 November 2020, 10:41

    ANKARA. KAZINFORM - The death toll from last week’s powerful earthquake in Turkey’s Aegean region now stands at 113, authorities said early Wednesday, Anadolu Agency reports.

    As many as 137 victims are still receiving treatment while 898 have been discharged from hospitals, according to the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD).

    A total of 1,621 aftershocks -- 44 of them with a magnitude higher than 4 -- have been recorded since Friday's magnitude 6.6 quake rattled Izmir, Turkey’s third-largest city and home to more than 4.3 million people, the agency said.

    Turkey is among the world's most seismically active zones and has suffered devastating earthquakes in the past, including the magnitude 7.6 Marmara quake in 1999.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Incidents World News
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Quake recorded 376 km away from Almaty
    M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
    Quake jolts 542 km away from Almaty
    Quake rocks 655 km away from Almaty
    Popular
    1 Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
    2 EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
    3 Army air force helps battle wildfires in Abai region, 3,500 tons of water dropped
    4 Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
    5 Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future