Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+24+26℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Incidents

    Death toll in Shymkent explosion climbs to 3

    21 May 2022, 17:16

    SHYMKENT. KAZINFORM – Three people were killed in an explosion which rocked Shymkent city earlier today, Kazinform has learned from the press service of the Turkestan region health office.

    The explosion occurred at the building of a pharmacy next to a local maternity clinic at around 12:00 am. A security guard, a man and a 3-week-old newborn died as a result of the blast. Eight people more were hospitalized with various injuries.

    A residential complex and seven cars were damaged in the explosion as well.

    Firefighters summoned to the scene extinguished a fire which had been caused by the explosion. The total area of the fire was 55 sq.m.

    The police are investigating the cause of the blast.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Incidents Turkestan region Shymkent
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Truck-bus collision kills 15 near Egypt's capital: local media
    Popular
    1 Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
    2 EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
    3 Army air force helps battle wildfires in Abai region, 3,500 tons of water dropped
    4 Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
    5 Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future