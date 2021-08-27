Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Death toll in military unit blasts in Zhambyl region rises to 12

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
27 August 2021, 21:15
ZHAMBYL REGION. KAZINFORM – The death toll in the blasts that rocked the military unit in Zhambyl region has climbed to 12, Kazinform has learnt from the Ministry of Emergencies.

«According to the recent report, three lifeless bodies were found at the scene of the blasts. They are to be identified,» the press service of the Ministry of Emergencies said.

The ministry also added that about 50 employees of the ministry sustained various injuries at the scene.

Emergency response team of the ministry is working at the scene.

Earlier it reported that the fire broke out at a military unit in Zhambyl region on Thursday evening. The blaze led to the explosions that entailed multiple victims and injuries at the scene.


