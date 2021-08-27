Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Incidents

    Death toll in military unit blasts in Zhambyl region reaches 9

    27 August 2021, 15:28

    ZHAMBYL REGION. KAZINFORM – The death toll in the blasts that rocked the military facility in Baizakovskiy district in Zhambyl region has climbed to 9, Kazinform has learnt from the Ministry of Emergencies.

    The ministry said in a statement that its employees as well as employees of security service, military prosecutor's office and military men are among the victims. Presently, the victims are being identified.

    In addition, information about four people who went missing as a result of the explosions is being verified.

    According to the preliminary data, 49 employees of the regional department of emergency situations were hospitalized from the scene.

    Emergency response team of the ministry is working at the scene.

    Earlier Kazinform reported that the fire broke out at a military unit in Zhambyl region on Thursday evening. The blaze led to the explosions that entailed multiple victims and injuries at the scene.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Zhambyl region Incidents
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Truck-bus collision kills 15 near Egypt's capital: local media
    UAE’s Masdar to build wind farms in Zhambyl region
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
    2 Zhukayev of Kazakhstan advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar
    3 Kazakh Senate Speaker holds talks with Iranian ambassador
    4 Kazakhstani authorities suspect arson in wildfires raging in Abai region
    5 Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan