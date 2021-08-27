Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Death toll in military unit blasts in Zhambyl region reaches 9

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
27 August 2021, 15:28
Death toll in military unit blasts in Zhambyl region reaches 9

ZHAMBYL REGION. KAZINFORM – The death toll in the blasts that rocked the military facility in Baizakovskiy district in Zhambyl region has climbed to 9, Kazinform has learnt from the Ministry of Emergencies.

The ministry said in a statement that its employees as well as employees of security service, military prosecutor's office and military men are among the victims. Presently, the victims are being identified.

In addition, information about four people who went missing as a result of the explosions is being verified.

According to the preliminary data, 49 employees of the regional department of emergency situations were hospitalized from the scene.

Emergency response team of the ministry is working at the scene.

Earlier Kazinform reported that the fire broke out at a military unit in Zhambyl region on Thursday evening. The blaze led to the explosions that entailed multiple victims and injuries at the scene.


